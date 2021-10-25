Arizona, Jedd Fisch seek to get past ‘here we go again’ mentality that has undermined Wildcats

“What we’re trying to teach our team is one play is one play,” said Fisch, whose team visits USC on Saturday. “One play is not the outcome.”

Fisch has seen his team fall apart far too often. Arizona trailed Oregon 24-19 in the fourth quarter and lost 41-19. The UA trailed UCLA 24-16 in the fourth and lost 34-16. Colorado held a 6-0 lead in the third quarter. In a span of just over five minutes of game time, it became 27-0.

Fisch also has seen how good teams respond to adversity. He cited Notre Dame, which defeated USC last week. With the score 24-10 in favor of the Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jack Coan threw an interception. The Trojans turned it into a touchdown, making the score 24-16. Notre Dame answered with a TD drive of its own to make it 31-16 and essentially put the game away.

“That’s what we have to learn how to do,” Fisch said. “We have to just realize that it is not a ‘here we go again.’ There is no ‘here we go.’ Each game is a separate game; each play is a separate play. We need to be better being able to handle that and get that stop after the interception. It wasn’t in our territory. It was in theirs.”

After Washington took its first and only lead with 6:44 to play, Arizona went backward on its next possession.