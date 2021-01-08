 Skip to main content
Arizona lands commitment from safety Isaiah Taylor, son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor
Arizona picked up its first high school commit of the Jedd Fisch era Friday.

Safety Isaiah Taylor of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, verbally committed to the Wildcats.

Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor, who is St. Thomas Aquinas’ defensive coordinator.

Isaiah Taylor (5-11, 195) held offers from 11 other schools, including Air Force, Coastal Carolina, Maryland, Minnesota and Missouri.

Fisch previously garnered commitments from four transfers. Taylor is the third defensive back among the five additions since December.

