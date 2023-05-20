Arizona's latest addition via the transfer portal bolsters an offense that finished sixth in passing last season.

Former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig announced Saturday afternoon that he's transferring to the UA, becoming the lone offensive transfer for 2023.

In three seasons at Colorado, the 6-2, 190-pound Inglewood, California native had 33 catches for 482 yards and five touchdowns. Most of his production happened during Colorado's 1-11 campaign in 2022, hauling in 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Lemonious-Craig remained on roster once CU hired head coach Deion Sanders, who left his post at prominent HBCU Jackson State after three seasons. In Colorado's highly-anticipated spring game last month under Coach Prime, Lemonious-Craig erupted for three catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns, including a 98-yard score.

Lemonious-Craig will now be incorporated with a receiving corps that includes star receivers Jacob Cowing, Tetairoa McMillan, budding second-year slot receiver Kevin Green Jr., AJ Jones, and freshmen Malachi Riley and Devin Hyatt, among others.

The Wildcats lost leading receiver and Second Team All-Pac-12 selection Dorian Singer (USC) to the transfer portal, however return Cowing, who led the conference with 85 catches for 1,034 yards, and McMillan, a two-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week selection.