Arizona Wildcats linebacker Justin Flowe was named to the 51-player Butkus Award preseason watch list on Thursday.
The Butkus Award is given to the the top linebacker nationally in college football.
Flowe, who transferred from Oregon in the spring, was included on the Butkus Award watch list for the second time in his collegiate career.
As an All-American standout and five-star prospect at Upland High School in Chino Hills, California, Flowe won the high school Butkus Award in 2019.
Arizona kicks off the season Sept. 2 against Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. in Tucson.
Contact Star football reporter Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports