Arizona leads Cal 24-21 at end of wild first half; teams have combined for 624 yards

BERKELEY, Calif. – It’s shaping up to be another down-to-the-wire battle between Arizona and Cal.

The Wildcats lead the Golden Bears 24-21 at halftime of their game at California Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

The past seven meetings between the schools have been decided by one score. Arizona has won six in a row in the series.

The Wildcats (2-1) and Golden Bears (2-1) combined for 624 yards of offense in the opening half.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura has completed 14 of 21 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Top receiver Jacob Cowing has five catches for 109 yards.

Cal freshman tailback Jaydn Ott has 164 yards on 12 carries. Arizona has struggled to stop the run for the second straight week.

The Wildcats proved last week against North Dakota State that they could take a punch. Cal delivered a knockdown blow on the second play from scrimmage when Ott raced down the left sideline for a 73-yard touchdown. It was the longest play Arizona has allowed this season.

The Wildcats weren’t fazed. They responded with an eight-play, 75-yard TD drive. The key play: de Laura’s 7-yard pass to Cowing on fourth-and-6 from the Cal 33.

De Laura hit Tanner McLachlan for 25 yards on the next play to the Cal 1. Freshman tailback Jonah Coleman, who’s from nearby Stockton, took it from there. His second touchdown in as many weeks made it 7-7 less than four minutes into the game.

After Ott broke free for a 31-yard run, the UA defense tightened up and forced a punt. The offense then marched 92 yards in nine plays, most of them runs. Michael Wiley scored from the 1 to give Arizona its first lead. It was Wiley’s eighth touchdown in nine games dating to last season.

After a near interception by Jerry Roberts, who just couldn’t get a hand under a pass that teammate Jalen Harris tipped into the air, the Bears tied it up. A 36-yard pass from Jack Plummer to J. Michael Sturdivant on third-and-10 moved Cal into UA territory. Plummer then hit Sturdivant for a 16-yard touchdown. Jaxen Turner had coverage on the play but slipped as Sturdivant made his break in the end zone.

The scoring barrage continued from there. De Laura connected with McMillan for a 24-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 21-14 lead. Cal answered right back with an 82-yard TD drive capped by DeCarlos’ Brooks 3-yard run.

The Wildcats had plenty of time (3:33) to recapture the lead, and they did. But after Arizona reached the 12-yard line, Tyler Loop’s 37-yard field goal felt like a bit of a consolation prize.