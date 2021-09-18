 Skip to main content
Arizona leads NAU 13-7 at halftime; Wildcats seeking to snap 14-game losing streak
Arizona linebacker Kenny Hebert (18) heads up field after picking off Northern Arizona in the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona has a chance to end its school-record 14-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy.

The Wildcats lead NAU 13-7 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona held a 13-0 advantage before a pick-six late in the half made it a one-score game.

Quarterback Will Plummer, making his second career start, threw the interception. He has completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and one pick. Arizona has just 22 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

The UA defense essentially pitched a shutout and limited NAU to 85 first-half yards.

Arizona’s special teams provided a needed a spark in the first quarter. Stanley Berryhill III’s 53-yard punt return set up Lucas Havrisik’s 31-yard field goal, which gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.

The lead was Arizona’s first in a game since the first half vs. Colorado last season – a span of 14 quarters. The punt return was the Wildcats’ longest since Shun Brown’s 63-yarder vs. UTEP on Sept. 15, 2017.

Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs (92) chases down Northern Arizona quarterback Jeff Widener (9) for a sack in the early going of the first quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 18, 2021.

Arizona’s next score produced another first – the first touchdown of Boobie Curry’s UA career. Curry ran under Plummer’s pass down the left sideline for a 49-yard score that bumped the Wildcats’ lead to 10-0.

The firsts kept coming. On the ensuing series, linebacker Kenny Hebert intercepted Jeff Widener. It was Arizona’s first takeaway of the season and the first pick of Hebert’s career. Another field goal, from 24 yards, made it 13-0 with 13:05 left in the half.

The turnovers kept coming – for both teams. Arizona had three takeaways and two giveaways, including the pick-six thrown by Plummer. The second-year freshman telegraphed a pass to the left side toward Berryhill. Brady Shough stepped in front of it and returned it 28 yards for the score, trimming Arizona’s lead to 13-7 with 1:48 remaining in the second period.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Tags

