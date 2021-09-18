Arizona leads NAU 13-7 at halftime; Wildcats seeking to snap 14-game losing streak

Arizona has a chance to end its school-record 14-game losing streak, but it won’t be easy.

The Wildcats lead NAU 13-7 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona held a 13-0 advantage before a pick-six late in the half made it a one-score game.

Quarterback Will Plummer, making his second career start, threw the interception. He has completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and one pick. Arizona has just 22 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

The UA defense essentially pitched a shutout and limited NAU to 85 first-half yards.

Arizona’s special teams provided a needed a spark in the first quarter. Stanley Berryhill III’s 53-yard punt return set up Lucas Havrisik’s 31-yard field goal, which gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead with 5:13 to play in the first quarter.

The lead was Arizona’s first in a game since the first half vs. Colorado last season – a span of 14 quarters. The punt return was the Wildcats’ longest since Shun Brown’s 63-yarder vs. UTEP on Sept. 15, 2017.