Arizona leads No. 12 UCLA 21-14 at halftime; Michael Wiley has pair of TDs

PASADENA, Calif. – Is another stunner underway in the Pac-12?

Arizona leads No. 12 UCLA 21-14 at halftime of their game Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Earlier Saturday, Washington upset No. 6 Oregon in Eugene.

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura is 13 of 15 for 161 yards. He has thrown one touchdown pass and run for a score.

UA tailback Michael Wiley has 99 scrimmage yards and two TDs.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is 15 of 19 for 119 yards and one TD. Zach Charbonnet has 94 rushing yards and one score.

After a pair of punts on the first two possessions, Arizona put together an efficient 55-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead. Wiley and DJ Williams did most of the work, with each gaining 23 yards on the ground.

Wiley scored from the 10 on a beautifully designed play. De Laura faked a pitch to the left and handed the ball inside to Wiley, who was lined up on the wing.

After another stop, the Wildcats expanded the lead. Wiley scored again, this time on a 22-yard pass from de Laura.

On the previous play, de Laura’s ball-handling issues from the Utah game appeared to resurface. He tried to throw a quick screen, but the ball slipped out of his hands. He recovered it for a 10-yard loss. But de Laura quickly redeemed himself, scrambling to his right and finding Wiley while on the run from a pair of defenders.

Arizona’s 14-0 lead was its first by double digits vs. a ranked opponent since Oct. 27, 2018, vs. Oregon.

It didn’t last. UCLA halved its deficit with a 73-yard TD drive bridging the first and second quarters. The key play: Thompson-Robinson’s 20-yard pass to Kam Brown on third-and-8 from the UA 23. Two plays later, Charbonnet plowed in from the 1.

Arizona advanced to the UCLA 35 on the next possession but stalled there. Kyle Ostendorp then dropped a punt at the 1-yard line.

Undeterred, the Bruins drove 99 yards in five plays. Charbonnet ripped off a 37-yard run. On the next play, Thompson-Robinson connected with Hudson Habermehl for a 51-yard touchdown. UA defensive backs Christian Roland-Wallace and Jaxen Turner both whiffed on Habermehl in the middle of the field.

Arizona responded on the next possession. De Laura played a starring role. He hit Jacob Cowing for a 28-yard gain, scrambled for 16 yards and scrambled again for a 3-yard touchdown.