Arizona leads SDSU 24-10 at halftime of season opener; Jayden de Laura has three TD passes

SAN DIEGO - Arizona leads San Diego State 24-10 at halftime of the season opener Saturday afternoon at Snap Dragon Stadium.

That score is not insignificant.

The Wildcats reached the 20-point mark only twice last season, when they averaged 17.2 points and went 1-11.

New quarterback Jayden de Laura has passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. New go-to receiver Jacob Cowing has five catches for 79 yards and two scores.

Arizona has outgained favored SDSU 242-107.

Arizona led 10-0 after the first quarter – a rare double-digit lead for a team that won only one game last season (by seven points).

The Wildcats’ new pitch-and-catch combo of de Laura and Cowing hooked up for the first touchdown of the season, a 17-yard pass play. That made Arizona 1 for 2 in the red zone. The Wildcats had an FBS-worst 30.8% touchdown rate in the red zone last season.

Arizona’s second touchdown also came in the red zone, upping the Wildcats’ success rate to 66.7%. This one came on a 6-yard pass from de Laura to freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who held onto the ball despite absorbing a huge hit from SDSU’s Patrick McMorris. It was the first catch, and first touchdown, of McMillan’s career.

The Wildcats had a 17-3 lead and the ball when adversity struck for the first time. Dorian Singer fumbled after catching a pass, giving the Aztecs the ball at the UA 32.

On fourth-and-3 from the UA 11, SDSU cashed in. Braxton Burmeister connected with Tyrell Shavers in the right corner of the end zone. Shaver won a jump ball vs. UA cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.

Another turnover, this one an interception thrown by de Laura, put the lead in jeopardy. But the Wildcats responded with a takeaway of their own – Jaxen Turner’s first career pick.

Arizona then went 54 yards on six plays. De Laura and Cowing connected again, this time for 6 yards, to make it 24-10 with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in four trips to the red zone in the first half.