Arizona leads SDSU 24-10 at halftime of season opener; Jayden de Laura has three TD passes

SAN DIEGO - Arizona leads San Diego State 24-10 at halftime of the season opener Saturday afternoon at Snap Dragon Stadium.
That score is not insignificant.
The Wildcats reached the 20-point mark only twice last season, when they averaged 17.2 points and went 1-11.
New quarterback Jayden de Laura has passed for 170 yards and three touchdowns. New go-to receiver Jacob Cowing has five catches for 79 yards and two scores.
Arizona has outgained favored SDSU 242-107.
Arizona led 10-0 after the first quarter – a rare double-digit lead for a team that won only one game last season (by seven points).
The Wildcats’ new pitch-and-catch combo of de Laura and Cowing hooked up for the first touchdown of the season, a 17-yard pass play. That made Arizona 1 for 2 in the red zone. The Wildcats had an FBS-worst 30.8% touchdown rate in the red zone last season.
People are also reading…
Arizona’s second touchdown also came in the red zone, upping the Wildcats’ success rate to 66.7%. This one came on a 6-yard pass from de Laura to freshman receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who held onto the ball despite absorbing a huge hit from SDSU’s Patrick McMorris. It was the first catch, and first touchdown, of McMillan’s career.
The Wildcats had a 17-3 lead and the ball when adversity struck for the first time. Dorian Singer fumbled after catching a pass, giving the Aztecs the ball at the UA 32.
On fourth-and-3 from the UA 11, SDSU cashed in. Braxton Burmeister connected with Tyrell Shavers in the right corner of the end zone. Shaver won a jump ball vs. UA cornerback Isaiah Rutherford.
Another turnover, this one an interception thrown by de Laura, put the lead in jeopardy. But the Wildcats responded with a takeaway of their own – Jaxen Turner’s first career pick.
Arizona then went 54 yards on six plays. De Laura and Cowing connected again, this time for 6 yards, to make it 24-10 with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. The Wildcats scored three touchdowns in four trips to the red zone in the first half.
The Wildcats’ opening drive ended in familiar fashion. It stalled at the 8-yard line, leading to a Tyler Loop 25-yard field goal. Arizona converted one fourth down and two third downs to get there, including a 25-yard pass from de Laura to Cowing on third-and-13.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev