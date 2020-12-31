Arizona legend Chuck Cecil named Wildcats' defensive backs coach

Chuck Cecil isn't leaving Tucson anytime soon.
The Arizona legend, who's widely considered a figure on the UA football Mount Rushmore, was named the Wildcats' defensive backs coach on Thursday.
Cecil is the second confirmed coach — and ex-Wildcat — to join Jedd Fisch's staff, along with former All-American linebacker Ricky Hunley, who was named the UA's defensive line coach on New Year's Eve. Both Cecil and Hunley are members of the Ring of Honor at Arizona Stadium.
Welcome home Arizona Legend and new Defensive Backs Coach, @chuckcecil26!#BearDown pic.twitter.com/MuYI8g6Ta1— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 31, 2020
They're Back.#BearDown pic.twitter.com/uzKfqdbRHD— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) December 31, 2020
Cecil previously spent the last four seasons as a defensive analyst under Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin. After then-defensive coordinator Marcel Yates was fired midseason in 2019, Cecil took over as interim defensive coordinator before returning to his analyst duties in '20.
"The University of Arizona and the Tucson Community is home to me, and I am proud to serve the Wildcat football program and its incredible student-athletes as defensive backs coach," Cecil said in a press release. "I am grateful to Coach Fisch for the opportunity to work alongside him and the entire UArizona coaching staff as we bring back the grit, toughness and character of Arizona football."
Cecil never held a full-time coordinator or position coaching title in the college ranks until Thursday. Between 2001-10, Cecil worked as a defensive coach with the Tennessee Titans, and coached the Rams' secondary from 2012-16.
Before coaching, the hard-hitting Cecil played safety for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals, and was named to the 1992 Pro Bowl.
But Cecil's more known for what he did on the field in Tucson under head coaches Larry Smith and Dick Tomey, receiving All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1987. Cecil's 106-yard interception return for a touchdown against Arizona State in the 1986 Territorial Cup is one of the most celebrated plays in UA football history. Cecil was also inducted into the UA Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame.
"I am very proud to add another college football Hall of Famer to our staff who bleeds blue and red," Fisch said. "Chuck is well known and widely respected throughout the NFL as well as the Tucson community. His addition to our coaching staff will bring decades of elite coaching and playing experience, collegiately and professionally.
"I know he will have a tremendous impact on our student-athletes by showing them what they can achieve on the field, in the classroom and in the community."
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports