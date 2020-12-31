Arizona legend Chuck Cecil named Wildcats' defensive backs coach

Cecil previously spent the last four seasons as a defensive analyst under Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin. After then-defensive coordinator Marcel Yates was fired midseason in 2019, Cecil took over as interim defensive coordinator before returning to his analyst duties in '20.

"The University of Arizona and the Tucson Community is home to me, and I am proud to serve the Wildcat football program and its incredible student-athletes as defensive backs coach," Cecil said in a press release. "I am grateful to Coach Fisch for the opportunity to work alongside him and the entire UArizona coaching staff as we bring back the grit, toughness and character of Arizona football."

Cecil never held a full-time coordinator or position coaching title in the college ranks until Thursday. Between 2001-10, Cecil worked as a defensive coach with the Tennessee Titans, and coached the Rams' secondary from 2012-16.

Before coaching, the hard-hitting Cecil played safety for the Green Bay Packers, Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals, and was named to the 1992 Pro Bowl.