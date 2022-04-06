Arizona linebacker Jackson Bailey enters transfer portal

Another Kevin Sumlin-era recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The latest departure for Arizona: Linebacker Jackson Bailey, who announced his decision to leave the program Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 237-pound Bailey leaves the program after one season. Bailey didn't play any snaps in his lone season at Arizona.

Bailey, who signed with the UA after Sumlin was fired — and before Jedd Fisch was hired — in December 2020, is the latest member of the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class to leave Arizona.

The only Sumlin-era recruited players from the '21 class still on roster for 2022 include center JT Hand, linebacker Kolbe Cage, running back Stevie Rocker, linebacker James Bohls, defensive end Kevon Garcia, safety Dalton Johnson, linebacker Matthew "Mojo" Weerts and defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes.

Arizona's spring game is scheduled for Saturday at noon.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

