Arizona linebacker Kolbe Cage enters transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining

Another Arizona Wildcat has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

UA linebacker Kolbe Cage, who started six games at "Will" linebacker for the Wildcats this past season, announced on Sunday that he's entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Cage, the 6-foot-1-inch, 215-pound New Orleans native, was a part of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class, which was the final class of the Kevin Sumlin era. Cage signed with the UA during the early signing period in 2020, despite Arizona not having a head coach in place.

Cage was originally recruited to Arizona as a safety, but converted to linebacker in 2021 and ascended up the depth chart during spring ball and preseason training camp. Cage earned the starting "Will" linebacker alongside Jerry Roberts in 2022 and made 24 tackles in eight appearances, but lost his starting role to true freshman — and budding playmaker — Jacob Manu.