Colin Schooler and Tony Fields have been paired together ever since their freshman season at Arizona in 2017. Recently the UA's junior linebacker duo were paired on the Dick Butkus Award watch list entering the 2019 season.
The Butkus Award honors the top linebackers at the high school level, collegiately and professionally. The watch list, which features four other linebackers from the Pac-12, was announced on Monday. Evan Weaver (Cal), Troy Dye (Oregon) and Colorado's Nate Landman and Davion Taylor were the other linebackers to earn a spot on the watch list.
Both Fields and Schooler arrived at Arizona in 2017 and have started 25 consecutive games for the Wildcats. In 2018, Fields' 89 tackles ranked second on the team behind Schooler, who finished with 119. Schooler also had 21.5 tackles for loss in 2019, which was fifth-highest total in program history.
It's not the only college football award preseason list that included Schooler. Last week, he was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the defensive player of the year.
Arizona offensive lineman Josh McCauley was placed on the Rimington Trophy watch list for college football's top center while tight end Bryce Wolma became a preseason candidate for the John Mackey Award.
Quarterback Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor will represent Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday with training camp opening two days later.