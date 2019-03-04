The Arizona Wildcats have lost a second member of their recruiting department this offseason.
Andy Vaughn, Arizona’s senior director of recruiting and high school relations, is leaving to become the director of player personnel at Miami, the Star has confirmed. 247Sports first reported the move.
Arizona also recently lost Christina DeRuyter, its coordinator of on-campus recruiting, to Texas Tech. Both staffers worked for the UA for less than a year.
It’s unclear why Vaughn and DeRuyter chose to leave. Both moves brought them closer to home. Money also could be a factor. Vaughn and Miami coach Manny Diaz worked together at Middle Tennessee State in 2008 and ‘09.
Turnover isn’t uncommon in college football, especially with programs expanding their support staffs, which creates more jobs.
However, losing Vaughn and DeRuyter will make it that much more challenging for second-year coach Kevin Sumlin and his assistants on the recruiting trail. Vaughn oversaw the recruiting department, and DeRuyter planned all campus visits.
Arizona likely will lean on Chris Singletary, its director of recruiting operations, to handle additional organizational responsibilities until the staff is restocked.