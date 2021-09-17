Arizona-NAU storylines; On Lance Briggs' return, trusting the process and a crazy catch

What is your impression on what Jedd Fisch has done so far since taking over as head coach?

A: “I understand that this is a tall task for Coach Fisch to turn this program around, and it’s not going to happen overnight. This is something that is a process, and as much as Arizona alums and Arizona faithful want to see wins now, that’s just not the way it’s going to work.

“This is going to take some time. Fisch comes in to change the culture right away. But the culture won’t be changed until the next 3-4 years.”

How would you reflect on your time as a Wildcat?

A: “Oh man. That was a dark time. I came in under Dick Tomey, and I like to remember the times that he helped recruit me to the school. To me, it was always known as a defensive school.

“The character of a man tells you who you are, and I was surrounded by good men and good coaches. Obviously, with the firing of Dick Tomey, it brought in John Mackovic, and that was a whole different page and a (test) for myself and the rest of (my) teammates at the time. It was a learning experience, and probably not the best experience for a lot of us.