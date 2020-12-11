Arizona notes: 3 Cats split snaps at QB, UA honors seniors, bobblehead released

Arizona’s quarterback made his Territorial Cup debut in Friday night's first quarter. Another one did the same in the second quarter. And a third one did so in the third quarter, too.
Sophomore co-captain Grant Gunnell returned under center after missing most of the last two games with a right shoulder injury suffered on the first play at UCLA.
He replaced true freshman Will Plummer, who played every snap but one in Arizona’s losses to the Bruins and Colorado.
Gunnell completed 12 of 17 passes for 78 passes and an interception in Arizona's 70-7 loss to ASU. Plummer replaced him in the second quarter, completing 7 of 13 passes for 83 yards and leading Arizona to its lone score, a 20-yard Michael Wiley touchdown run with 3:38 remaining in the first half.
Rhett Rodriguez finished the game, completing 7 of 16 passes for 52 yards after entering in the third quarter. He was intercepted twice.
Plummer and Rodriguez became the first Arizona high school products play to quarterback in the Territorial Cup game since the Sun Devils’ Jeff Krohn in 2001. Krohn’s father, Jim, played quarterback at the UA.
Wildcats honor seniors before game
While the rest of their teammates formed a tunnel from the north end zone to midfield, Arizona’s seniors were honored before kickoff Friday.
The Senior Day ceremony honored offensive linemen Josh McCauley, Steven Bailey and Tyson Gardner; running back Gary Brightwell; wide receivers Tayvian Cunningham and Thomas Reid III; defensive linemen Aaron Blackwell, Roy Lopez, Trevon Mason and Myles Tapusoa; linebacker Parker Henley; kicker Lucas Havrisik and punter Jacob Meeker-Hackett.
A handful of seniors opted not to participate, including Rodriguez, cornerback Lorenzo Burns, linebacker Anthony Pandy, tight end Bryce Wolma, defensive lineman Jalen Cochran and safety Jarrius Wallace. Defensive end JB Brown, who opted out of the 2020 season for COVID-19 concerns, also didn’t take part in Senior Night.
Every senior has the option to return for one more year after the 2020 season was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A limited number of parents — about 20 — were allowed into the stadium to watch their sons play. They were not allowed to escort their sons onto the field for one last hurrah at home.
Instead, players’ family members sent in personal videos congratulating their sons. Blackwell’s father, Randy, quoted French philosopher Albert Camus in a video message played over the videoboard.
Said the older Blackwell: “Famous man once said ... ‘Blessed are the hearts can bend; they shall never broken.’ Son, you’ve had an extremely long journey. We are so very proud of you. It’s been a hard, hard, long time, but you made it to where you wanted to be, and you’re gonna make the best of it — we know you are. We just wish blessings upon you and teammates, and we just wish for a great win over ASU.”
Bobblehead released ahead of game
First-ever commemorative Arizona-ASU bobblehead released ahead of Territorial Cup game
Arizona and Arizona State have played each other 94 times. They’ve never shared a bobblehead before Friday.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, manufactured by FOCO, produced a commemorative Wilbur-Sparky 8-inch bobblehead leading up to the 2020 Territorial Cup game.
“We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating Arizona and Arizona State’s rivalry,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Our rivalry bobblehead series has been very popular, and we know this will become a cherished collectible for many Arizona and Arizona State fans.”
The bobbleheads cost $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8. They’re available on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum website.
UAP-Desert Swarm
Similarly to last season, both teams wore home uniforms in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats sprinkled in “Desert Swarm” flare and wore a throwback white helmet to go with its navy jerseys and white pants.
The UA Police Department’s motorcycle unit, which also wears white helmets, also took part in the retro look.
Their officers wore red and blue stripes on their helmets.
