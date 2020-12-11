Arizona notes: Gunnell and Plummer split snaps in disastrous first half, Cats honor seniors, bobblehead released

After a historically bad performance against their biggest rivals on national TV — the culmination of a three-year descent — questions abound about the Arizona Wildcats football program.
The biggest one: Will Kevin Sumlin still be their coach by the time you read this?
Arizona hit rock bottom against Arizona State on Friday night. The Wildcats lost 70-7 to the Sun Devils – the largest margin of defeat for the UA in 94 Territorial Cup matchups. Arizona twice has lost to ASU by 47 points – in 1951 and ’58.
Arizona was down 14-0 less than a minute into the game, and it only got worse from there. The Wildcats gave up a touchdown on the opening kickoff, committed seven turnovers and got stopped four times on fourth down.
Arizona’s school-record losing streak reached 12 games. The Wildcats are 0-5 for the first time in program history. The 1957 Cats, who finished 1-8-1, didn’t post a victory until their next-to-last game, but they opened that season with a tie.
Arizona lost its fourth game in a row in the series for the first time in more than 40 years (1975-78). Sumlin fell to 0-3 against Herm Edwards, whose hiring in December 2017 was ridiculed as much as Sumlin’s was praised a little over a month later.
Sumlin’s record at Arizona fell to 9-20. His winning percentage of .310 is the second worst for any UA coach who has presided over at least 20 games.
Sumlin has two years left on his contract. His buyout would be $7.5 million if he were let go before mid-January. Like most athletic programs during the pandemic, the UA faces a significant revenue shortfall this year. But athletic director Dave Heeke might not have a choice after Friday’s result.
After an offseason filled with personnel losses – including the transfers of key defenders when it appeared the Pac-12 wouldn’t play this season – not much was expected of the Wildcats. They were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 South.
After nearly beating USC in the opener, Arizona got blown out at Washington. The Wildcats were competitive in defeat against UCLA and Colorado. Then came Friday night.
ASU’s 70 points were the most either side has scored in the Territorial Cup. The Sun Devils improved to 1-2.
It would have been difficult to conceive of a rougher start for the Wildcats.
ASU’s D.J. Taylor returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Taylor fielded Lucas Havrisik’s kick about 6 yards into the end zone. Taylor met little resistance while racing up the right sideline.
Knowing Havrisik’s penchant for touchbacks, the Sun Devils positioned both of their returners near the back line. A short, high kick likely would have negated a long return.
The Wildcats committed a penalty on the ensuing kickoff, pushing the ball back to their 8-yard line. Two plays later, tailback Gary Brightwell couldn’t handle a pitch from quarterback Grant Gunnell. ASU recovered at the 4. Chip Trayanum barged in from there to make it 14-0 just 56 seconds into the contest.
After a much-needed first down, Arizona turned the ball over again – this time on a Gunnell interception. The defense held, however, forcing a field-goal attempt. Cristian Zendejas’ 40-yarder missed wide left.
Gunnell returned to the lineup after missing the past two-plus games because of a shoulder injury. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards with one interception before being lifted for freshman Will Plummer in the second quarter. Veteran Rhett Rodriguez finished the game.
The first-half nightmare continued. Michael Wiley got stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run from the UA 41, giving the ball back to ASU. Six plays later, quarterback Jayden Daniels scored on a 20-yard keeper to make it 21-0.
Arizona drove deep into ASU territory early in the second quarter. But on first-and-goal from the 2, Brightwell fumbled again. ASU recovered. The turnover dropped the Wildcats’ 2020 red-zone touchdown rate to 33.3%. They entered this week ranked next to last in the country at 36.4%.
Brightwell, a departing senior, fumbled three times in the game.
Two plays later, Rachaad White raced 93 yards for a touchdown to bump the Sun Devils’ lead to 28-0.
UAP-Desert Swarm
Similarly to last season, both teams wore home uniforms in the Territorial Cup. The Wildcats sprinkled in “Desert Swarm” flare and wore a throwback white helmet to go with its navy jerseys and white pants.
The UA Police Department’s motorcycle unit, which also wears white helmets, also took part in the retro look.
Their officers wore red and blue stripes on their helmets.
