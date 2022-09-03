Arizona notes: Newbies, record heat make difference for Wildcats; Jerry Roberts shines at LB

SAN DIEGO — Arizona spent the entire offseason bolstering its roster by adding 50 newcomers from high school powerhouses and through the transfer portal.

In the Wildcats’ 38-20 win over San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, the newbies were the difference makers.

Quarterback and Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards and four touchdowns. All four of de Laura’s touchdown passes were to UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing and star freshman Tetairoa “T-Mac” McMillan. Cowing finished his Arizona debut with eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Power 5 receiver to have three touchdowns in a debut since Michael Crabtree in 2007.

Arizona’s rushing attack was led by Florida State transfer DJ Williams and freshman Jonah Coleman, both of whom combined for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats’ newcomers accounted for 30 of their 38 points on Saturday.

“We’re very appreciative that those guys had faith and belief in us and chose to come to the University of Arizona, as we are with the (high school) recruits that came here,” Arizona heade coach Jedd Fisch said. “T-Mac and all those guys, big Jonah (Savaiienea), Speedy (Luke), there’s so many to name. There’s a lot of guys who played today for the first time.

“We’re just getting started. We’re building this. We really believe we could build something special at Arizona but it’s gonna take time and we just tell our players to continue to trust the process and good things will come.”

Record heat has Cats feeling at home on the road

If there was any advantage for Arizona, it wasn’t their Power 5 status, the 100-plus combined years of NFL coaching experience on the sideline or their traveling fanbase.

It was the weather. And boy, was it a cooker, and it wasn’t a dry heat either.

The announced temperature at kickoff was 100 degrees, which is the hottest game on record in SDSU’s program history — home or away. The only source of shade at San Diego State’s new stadium was underneath the top deck on the main concourse.

So, what did the Wildcats think when they discovered record temperatures would be on hand for Saturday?

“I wasn’t happy, but we just knew they didn’t train in it,” said Cowing, who finished with eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. “We trained in it — I mean, 90-something is cool to us, so we were uptempo.”

SDSU defensive end Jonah Tavai said the Aztecs “knew it was going to be this hot.”

“Our coaches did a good job of hydrating us throughout the week and focusing on drinking water,” Tavai said. “We moved around as a defense, but Arizona was also playing in the same heat, so we can’t use that as an excuse to explain our performance in the first half. We should do better.

Considering Arizona’s offseason workouts in the summer took place in Tucson, Saturday felt a little bit like home for the Wildcats.

“Our strength staff did a great job all summer long of taking our skill group and putting them at a 2:30 (p.m.) conditioning program, and taking our big guys and putting them out there in the middle of the day also,” Fisch said. “The heat is our friend, and we embrace it.”

Cowing was often workout partners with his quarterback during the grueling summer months in Tucson.

“All training camp, me and (de Laura) were a part of the (noon) group pulling sleds in 102-, 105-degree weather, so this is really nothing to us,” Cowing said. We’re used to it. San Diego is known for good weather … so I think we had little bit of an advantage.”

As for de Laura? He’s just happy it’s not similar to the weather he endured for two seasons in Pullman, Washington prior to coming to the UA.

“As long as there’s no snow,” he joked.

Roberts returns

De Laura was about to wrap up his postgame interview when he looked down at the stat sheet on the table in front of him.

“Wow,” de Laura said.

What stood out to him?

“Just Jerry’s 12 tackles,” de Laura said. “That man was all over the field today.”

Jerry is Jerry Roberts, Arizona’s starting middle linebacker. The veteran played his first game since breaking his leg on the first play from scrimmage against Washington State last November. De Laura was on the other side when that happened.

“He worked hard,” de Laura said. “Just watching him rehab this whole offseason, I give that guy credit. Twelve tackles is a lot of tackles.”

Roberts was credited with six solo stops and six assists. He also served as guide for fellow linebacker Kolbe Cage, a redshirt freshmen who made his first career start. Cage had four tackles and recovered a fumble.

Although he was sore and tired after the game, Roberts looked fresh and energetic during it. He never came off the field. He never felt any hesitation.

“Not at all,” Roberts said. “Trusting my trainers, trusting the process, I knew I was 100% ready. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that I wasn’t ready. I was fully confident out there.”

The Roberts-led defense limited SDSU to 13 points (seven were the result of a blocked punt) and 62 passing yards.

Extra points

Arizona defensive end Hunter Echols appeared to injure his right arm in the second quarter. He reappeared briefly to start the third quarter before sitting out the rest of the game. Echols already had a sack at that point. “I don’t know what his status will be (for the home opener),” Fisch said. “I think he’ll be OK from what I understand.”

UA freshman guard Jonah Savaiinaea missed much of the second half. Veteran Sam Langi took his spot at right guard. Langi played three positions during the game – right guard, left guard and right tackle. Fisch said Savaiinaea “should be fine for next week.”

SDSU starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister did not play in the fourth quarter. Aztecs coach Brady Hoke said Burmeister “tweaked his shoulder a bit.” Burmeister passed for just 51 yards with one touchdown and one interception.