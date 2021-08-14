Arizona OC Brennan Carroll on cleaning up mistakes and pushing Wildcats quarterbacks

On a percentage basis, do you think that in any game you'll see as many pressures as you're seeing in practice?

A: “Probably not. I've done some preliminary studies on the opponents we're facing, and they bring some good stuff too. So we're excited about what Don's getting us ready for. I should say ‘Coach Brown.’ I should be more professional about it.”

What's your assessment of the quarterback race so far?

A: “We’re through the installation phase where we're teaching (and) coaching. Now we're in the competition phase where we're going to push these guys to see what they can do. That's why you see more play-it-out situations, not just where it's first down every rep.

“We're in the huddle, it's first down, second down, we're going to third down. Did you get the first down, or are you third-and-long? We want to see how those guys handle those situations and how they compete.”

Are you seeing any separation yet, or is it still pretty much a flatfooted tie?