Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams puts name in NCAA transfer portal
Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams puts name in NCAA transfer portal

Florida product was a three-star recruit in Arizona's 2019 signing class

Arizona Tyson Gardner, left, and Jamari Williams, collide as the offensive linemen run through drills on the second day of practice for the upcoming season, Tucson, Ariz., July 26, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams announced Monday that he’s putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Williams, a redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats.

“After many days of thinking and consulting with my family, I have come to a decision that to achieve my goals, I am entering the transfer portal,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “In life, everything doesn’t go as planned. Sometimes the path you start out on is not the one that will get you to the desired destination. You may need to change course.”

Williams, a three-star recruit from Cardinal Gibbons High School, thanked former UA offensive line coach Joe Gilbert for recruiting him and strength coach Brian Johnson and his staff “for pushing me to be a better player every day and every workout.”

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

