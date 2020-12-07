Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams puts name in NCAA transfer portal

Arizona offensive lineman Jamari Williams announced Monday that he’s putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Williams, a redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats.
“After many days of thinking and consulting with my family, I have come to a decision that to achieve my goals, I am entering the transfer portal,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “In life, everything doesn’t go as planned. Sometimes the path you start out on is not the one that will get you to the desired destination. You may need to change course.”
Williams, a three-star recruit from Cardinal Gibbons High School, thanked former UA offensive line coach Joe Gilbert for recruiting him and strength coach Brian Johnson and his staff “for pushing me to be a better player every day and every workout.”
