Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea named to FWAA Freshman All-American Team

In his first season with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound American Samoa native — also known as "Big Jonah" — started all 12 games at right guard, and helped Arizona finish as one of the top offenses in college football. The Wildcats ranked 21st in total offense at the end of the 2022 season. Savaiinaea's 63.3 grading on PFF was the second-best on Arizona's offensive line behind star left tackle Jordan Morgan.