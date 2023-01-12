Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea named to FWAA Freshman All-American Team

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea received Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team honors on Thursday, adding to his list of accolades following a standout 2022 campaign.
Savaiinaea was also named a Pro Football Focus Freshman First Team selection and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
In his first season with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound American Samoa native — also known as "Big Jonah" — started all 12 games at right guard, and helped Arizona finish as one of the top offenses in college football. The Wildcats ranked 21st in total offense at the end of the 2022 season. Savaiinaea's 63.3 grading on PFF was the second-best on Arizona's offensive line behind star left tackle Jordan Morgan.
Other Wildcats to earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors are offensive tackle Eben Britton (2006), punter Keenyn Crier (2007), wide receiver Nate Phillips (2013), defensive end Kylan Wilborn (2017) and linebacker Colin Schooler (2017).
