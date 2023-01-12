 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea named to FWAA Freshman All-American Team

Arizona Jonah Savaiinaea (71) pumps up the Wildcats at the end of their stretching period during Arizona's 2022 Fall Training Practice at Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 16, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea received Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team honors on Thursday, adding to his list of accolades following a standout 2022 campaign. 

Savaiinaea was also named a Pro Football Focus Freshman First Team selection and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention. 

In his first season with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound American Samoa native — also known as "Big Jonah" — started all 12 games at right guard, and helped Arizona finish as one of the top offenses in college football. The Wildcats ranked 21st in total offense at the end of the 2022 season. Savaiinaea's 63.3 grading on PFF was the second-best on Arizona's offensive line behind star left tackle Jordan Morgan. 

Other Wildcats to earn FWAA Freshman All-American honors are offensive tackle Eben Britton (2006), punter Keenyn Crier (2007), wide receiver Nate Phillips (2013), defensive end Kylan Wilborn (2017) and linebacker Colin Schooler (2017). 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

