Arizona offers Sabino wide receiver Shamar Berryhill, brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley

Another Berryhill could be playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona offered Shamar Berryhill, younger brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill, for the 2025 recruiting class. The younger Berryhill competed in the UA 7-on-7 tournament Monday night with Sabino High School, and left with an offer to play for the hometown Wildcats.

After a great conversation with @CoachJeddFisch and @Coach_KC84 I am blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Arizona #BearDown ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/YeDTiL1vJa — Shamar Berryhill (@ShamarBerryhil4) June 7, 2022

The soon-to-be sophomore recorded two tackles as a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman for the Sabercats in 2021. Another member of the Berryhill clan, Savaughn, was third on the team in receiving yards as a sophomore with 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanley Berryhill, who attended Mountain View High School in Tucson, was initially a walk-on for the Wildcats before accepting a scholarship prior to the 2018 season. Berryhill finished his UA career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and 21 touchdowns, and was Arizona's top pass-catcher in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021. He went undrafted in April, but signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

