Arizona offers scholarship to Sabino WR Shamar Berryhill, brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley

Shamar Berryhill, 83, of Sabino High School tackles Ryan Fontaine, 4, of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy during their football game at Sabino High School in Tucson, Ariz, on Oct. 8, 2021.

 David Lex, for the Arizona Daily Star

Another Berryhill could end up playing for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona has offered a scholarship to Sabino High School receiver Shamar Berryhill, the younger brother of ex-Wildcat Stanley Berryhill. A member of the 2025 recruiting class, the younger Berryhill competed in the UA 7-on-7 tournament Monday night and left with an offer to play for the hometown Wildcats. 

The soon-to-be sophomore recorded two tackles as a 6-foot, 185-pound freshman for the Sabercats in 2021. Another member of the Berryhill clan, Savaughn, was third on the team in receiving yards as a sophomore with 285 yards and three touchdowns. 

Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III (1) hops out of the hands of against Washington defensive back Asa Turner (20) at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

Stanley Berryhill, who attended Mountain View High School in Marana, was initially a walk-on for the Wildcats before accepting a scholarship prior to the 2018 season. Berryhill finished his UA career with 139 catches for 1,477 yards and 21 touchdowns, and was Arizona's top pass-catcher in Jedd Fisch's first season in 2021. He went undrafted in April, but signed a free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons. 

