Arizona officially adds Jason Kaufusi to defensive staff; Kaufusi coached OLBs at UCLA

Arizona officially announced the hiring of defensive assistant Jason Kaufusi on Monday.

Kaufusi spent the past three seasons at UCLA, including the past two working side by side with new Wildcats defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

The UA did not specify Kaufusi’s position assignment, but it’s more likely than not that he will coach outside linebackers and edge rushers – the positions he coached with the Bruins. Under that scenario, Nansen would coach the inside, or off-the-ball, linebackers.

Nansen coached defensive linemen at UCLA, but Ricky Hunley is expected to remain Arizona’s D-line coach. Nansen has coached linebackers in the past.

Kaufusi’s pupils at UCLA included Mitchell Agude, who’s tied for the Pac-12 lead with four forced fumbles, and Josh Woods, who earned second-team all-Pac-12 recognition in 2019.

Kaufusi spent the previous two seasons as the defensive line coach at Nevada. The Salt Lake City product also has coached at Weber State, BYU and Utah, his alma mater.

Kaufusi began his playing career under Ron McBride, who became the head coach at Utah after serving as the offensive line coach at Arizona.

Kaufusi is part of a football-playing family whose members have dotted the rosters of Utah and BYU for years. Three of his older brothers played for the Utes.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.