Arizona officially adds WR Ma'jon Wright, Central Michigan transfer DL Mohamed Diallo, TE Carson Cota

Fisch added that Wright "won't be able to compete on Saturdays. I think he'll just be able to practice with the team," indicating a likely redshirt season for the 2021 season. Cota and Diallo are both eligible to play this season.

Wright — who left the program following the 2020 season, came back, re-entered the transfer portal, committed to Middle Tennessee and then returned to Arizona after spring ball — was in street clothes standing on the Wildcats' offensive sideline.

The 6-foot-2 Fort Lauderdale native broke out as a freshman in 2020, catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.

"I told him it would've been a lot easier (to play) if he never left, though," Fisch said.

Diallo, a 6-4, 305-pound Toronto product was named an All-MAC First Team selection in 2020, registering 19 tackles, 9.5 stops for losses, three sacks and one forced fumble. He previously played at Texas A&M and Arizona Western College in Yuma.

Fisch said Diallo is expected to be "an impact player" for the Wildcats this season.