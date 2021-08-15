Arizona officially adds WR Ma'jon Wright, Central Michigan transfer DL Mohamed Diallo, TE Carson Cota

The Arizona Wildcats have added three players to its 2021 roster.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch announced after the Wildcats' scrimmage Sunday night that wide receiver Ma'jon Wright, former Central Michigan defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo and tight end Carson Cota are officially a part of the program.
"All three have been cleared by compliance and are now all on campus. We're excited about having those three guys making up the last three guys on the roster. ... We need to make sure that they're ready to go as quick as possible. We need to get them up to speed," Fisch said.
Fisch added that Wright "won't be able to compete on Saturdays. I think he'll just be able to practice with the team," indicating a likely redshirt season for the 2021 season. Cota and Diallo are both eligible to play this season.
Wright — who left the program following the 2020 season, came back, re-entered the transfer portal, committed to Middle Tennessee and then returned to Arizona after spring ball — was in street clothes standing on the Wildcats' offensive sideline.
The 6-foot-2 Fort Lauderdale native broke out as a freshman in 2020, catching 15 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.
"I told him it would've been a lot easier (to play) if he never left, though," Fisch said.
Diallo, a 6-4, 305-pound Toronto product was named an All-MAC First Team selection in 2020, registering 19 tackles, 9.5 stops for losses, three sacks and one forced fumble. He previously played at Texas A&M and Arizona Western College in Yuma.
Fisch said Diallo is expected to be "an impact player" for the Wildcats this season.
"He had a relationship with (defensive coordinator) Coach (Don) Brown first. We were trying to work through details about when he could arrive, what he wanted to get academically and what he needed to get done personally for his family," Fisch said. "So, he chose to work this summer and then we had to work some things out to get him on campus. We're excited to get him here ... and we expect that we can get him ready to go at least for a few snaps."
Diallo is the third Canadian on Arizona's roster, along with Saskatchewan offensive lineman Leif Magnuson and Toronto defensive lineman Paris Shand.
Cota is the son of former Oregon standout and NFL safety Chad Cota and younger brother of UCLA wide receiver Chase Cota. Carson is a three-star tight end from Portland's South Medford High School. Despite offers from Georgia Tech, Utah State and New Mexico State, the 6-5 Cota joins the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.
"If it wasn't for the (COVID-19) year, he would have many, many opportunities, and we're fortunate that we have a relationship with his family," Fisch said.
Arizona tight ends coach Jordan Paopao expects the offensive system to "be a foreign language for a good amount of time" for Cota.
"Good thing about it is there have been a lot of young tight ends who've made the transition. Guys learned all of this in January, so there will be a lot of brothers that will help him get around and help him figure things out on his own."
