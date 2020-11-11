Arizona often was down when QB Grant Gunnell played in 2019; UA can’t afford to repeat that pattern

His USC counterpart this Saturday, Kedon Slovis, had a different freshman experience. Slovis threw 44.4% of his passes while the Trojans were winning, 36.2% when they were losing and 19.3% when they were tied. More often than not, USC could dictate the terms.

Here’s another way of looking at it: Gunnell attempted 39.4% of his passes when games were within seven points. He attempted 53.5% when the Wildcats were losing by eight or more points and 29.7% when they were down by 22-plus. The remaining 11 attempts (7.1%) came in the NAU game — a blowout win for Arizona.

Although the latter represents the smallest chunk of attempts, it illustrates a key point: In general, offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone didn’t radically alter his play-calling based on score and situation. Gunnell threw the vast majority of his passes when the UA was down because that’s literally when he entered the game.

Did the Wildcats pass a little more than they normally would because they were trailing? Probably. But because they play an up-tempo style, the Cats still mix in runs in those situations.

Let’s break it down week by week, focusing on the scores when Gunnell was behind center:

NAU (W, 65-41)