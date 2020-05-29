Arizona OLB coach Andy Buh on returning to his roots, boosting the pass rush and projecting a ‘monster year’ for one Wildcat

A: “We got a lot done. We didn’t waste any time in the meeting rooms. I installed on the field with them, for a particular reason: I know that this group gets better by doing it more so than hearing it.

“My goal was to spend all my time on the field in the spring to catch ’em up to what we want to do on the line of scrimmage, because the team hadn’t been a 3-4 team. I was transitioning some guys that had played with their hand in the ground and now they’re up on the feet.

“And then my goal was, over the summer, to catch them up on the finer details of the scheme. We’ve been able to do all of that.

“Obviously, I’m itching to get them back on the field. That’s how we’re going to get better. We don’t get better by talking like this. Football players get better by playing football.”

Did you look at past film of the veteran players you inherited, or did everybody basically start from scratch?

A: “A little bit of both. I never hold anything against someone, but I do like to watch film if there’s game tape on them — see what they’ve been able to do and what they were asked to do. When I get with them, I don’t have any preconceived deals with them; I just let them play.”