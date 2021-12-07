 Skip to main content
Arizona OLB coach Keith Dudzinski expected to be named defensive coordinator at UMass
Keith Dudzinski, left, spent one season at Arizona working for Don Brown and is following Brown to UMass.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Keith Dudzinski, who coached Arizona’s outside linebackers and special teams this past season, is expected to be named the defensive coordinator at UMass.

Dudzinski would reunite with Don Brown, who recently left his DC post with the Wildcats to become the head coach of the Minutemen.

Dudzinski joined the UA staff in January after Brown came aboard. The two have worked together extensively, including a stretch from 2004-08 when Dudzinski was Brown’s defensive coordinator at UMass.

Dudzinski’s departure opens a spot on the UA staff. Coach Jedd Fisch will move quickly to fill it with an important recruiting weekend on tap ahead of early signing day on Dec. 15. The new coach could be in place as soon as Friday.

New defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen hasn’t officially been given a position yet, but he’s expected to coach inside or outside linebackers. The new coach likely will be involved in coaching the defensive front, possibly outside linebackers or edge rushers. The new assistant also could help coach special teams, a responsibility that Dudzinski shared with tight ends coach Jordan Paopao.

WildcatAuthority.com first reported the news of Dudzinski's departure.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

