Arizona opens as huge underdog in Territorial Cup; Jamarye Joiner back for rivalry game?

The Arizona Wildcats are significant underdogs heading into the Territorial Cup in Tempe (Saturday, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

Arizona State is favored by 20 points over Arizona, according to the VegasInsider.com consensus. The Sun Devils opened as 21-point favorites over the Wildcats.

Arizona (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) has lost the past four meetings with ASU (7-4, 5-3), including a 70-7 shellacking last season that spurred the firing of UA coach Kevin Sumlin.

Arizona has lost two in a row since ending its 20-game losing streak with a win over Cal on Nov. 6. ASU had won two straight before losing 24-10 at Oregon State on Saturday night.

The point spread is the largest in the series in at least 10 years, according to OddsShark.com. Three of the previous 10 matchups had a spread of 10 points or more. The largest was 2019, when the Wildcats were favored by 12.5.

The early signs point to Arizona having multipurpose weapon Jamarye Joiner available for the ASU game.