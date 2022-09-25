 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona opens up as 18-point favorite in Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado

Colorado wide receiver Dimitri Stanley, center, is stopped after a shot gain by Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts, right, and safety Jaxen Turner in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

 Geneva Heffernan

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are favorites for their Pac-12 home opener against the winless Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. 

Arizona (2-2) is an 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes (0-4), according to Caesar's Sportsbook, which marks the first time the Wildcats are favored to win a conference game since the home game against Oregon State in 2019; UA lost to the Beavers 56-38.

The 18-point spread for Arizona is also the largest for a Pac-12 game since the OSU game in 2017, when the Wildcats were 20-and-a-half-point favorites over the Beavers. It's Arizona's largest spread against Colorado since the Wildcats were 18-and-a-half-point favorites in 2014. 

Last season, the Wildcats were shutout 34-0 by Colorado in Boulder. 

Colorado-Arizona kicks off at Arizona Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

