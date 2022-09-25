Arizona opens up as 18-point favorite in Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are favorites for their Pac-12 home opener against the winless Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

Arizona (2-2) is an 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes (0-4), according to Caesar's Sportsbook, which marks the first time the Wildcats are favored to win a conference game since the home game against Oregon State in 2019; UA lost to the Beavers 56-38.

The 18-point spread for Arizona is also the largest for a Pac-12 game since the OSU game in 2017, when the Wildcats were 20-and-a-half-point favorites over the Beavers. It's Arizona's largest spread against Colorado since the Wildcats were 18-and-a-half-point favorites in 2014.

Last season, the Wildcats were shutout 34-0 by Colorado in Boulder.