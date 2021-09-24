Arizona-Oregon storylines: Kevin Cummings talks UA receivers, Marcel Yates returns; recruiting rankings

Stanley Berryhill III was the MVP of the offseason. He’s been the offensive MVP through three games. What’s behind that?

A: “Stanley is the definition of, you get what you put in. When we were trying to talk Stanley into coming back (from the NCAA transfer portal), we were like, ‘Just here us out. We're gonna tell you to work hard. We're gonna show you how to do it. And it's up to you to do it.’ And he was like, ‘OK, I’m in.’ Since that day, he's done everything that we’ve asked.”

Tayvian Cunningham made a huge leap in training camp, and it has carried over into the season. Where has he grown the most?

A: “The big thing was making sure he was comfortable with the playbook. His best asset is his speed. You can't play fast if you don't know what to do. In the spring he was figuring it out, he was learning, it was all new to him, so that's why he didn't shine as much. But he spent all summer studying. That's why he went into fall camp and showed up the way he did.”

You’ve talked about Boobie Curry needing to learn to trust his speed. Was his 49-yard TD vs. NAU an example of that?