Arizona OT Jordan Morgan a game-time decision vs. SDSU; WR Jamarye Joiner ahead of schedule

Arizona could get two of its key players back for Saturday’s home opener against San Diego State.

Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that left tackle Jordan Morgan, who missed the season opener against BYU because of a lower-leg injury, will be a game-time decision against the Aztecs.

Morgan traveled with the team but didn’t suit up. Fisch said Morgan “wasn’t healthy enough to play the amount of snaps we were going to play (83 vs. BYU).” Whether he can do it vs. SDSU will be determined in practice this week.

Joiner has been working on the side for most of the offseason after having foot surgery in the spring. The wide receiver dressed for warmups before the BYU game and participated in drills.

Joiner had projected a return in Week 3 or 4 but could be back this Saturday, Fisch said.

“He’s doing great,” Fisch said. “Dr. Joiner wasn’t exactly sure how he was going to recover.”

Fisch expects Joiner to practice to some extent this week.

Arizona faces SDSU at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.