Arizona OT Jordan Morgan a game-time decision vs. SDSU; WR Jamarye Joiner ahead of schedule
editor's pick

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) may be on the sidelines, but he's in the game as he celebrates a Wildcat drive late in the fourth quarter against Brigham Young in the Vegas Kickoff Classic, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev., September 4, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona could get two of its key players back for Saturday’s home opener against San Diego State.

Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that left tackle Jordan Morgan, who missed the season opener against BYU because of a lower-leg injury, will be a game-time decision against the Aztecs.

Morgan traveled with the team but didn’t suit up. Fisch said Morgan “wasn’t healthy enough to play the amount of snaps we were going to play (83 vs. BYU).” Whether he can do it vs. SDSU will be determined in practice this week.

Joiner has been working on the side for most of the offseason after having foot surgery in the spring. The wide receiver dressed for warmups before the BYU game and participated in drills.

Joiner had projected a return in Week 3 or 4 but could be back this Saturday, Fisch said.

“He’s doing great,” Fisch said. “Dr. Joiner wasn’t exactly sure how he was going to recover.”

Fisch expects Joiner to practice to some extent this week.

Arizona faces SDSU at 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Related to this story

