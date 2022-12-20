 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona OT Jordan Morgan expected back in 2023; pro prospect faces knee rehab

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan is expected to return to Tucson for the 2023 season.

 Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the top offensive linemen in the Pac-12, is expected to return to Arizona next season.

Morgan seemed destined to enter the 2023 NFL draft amid a stellar ’22 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury at UCLA on Nov. 12.

Morgan then faced a choice: Declare for the draft without being fully healthy, or return to the UA for another season to try to further boost his draft stock.

Morgan elected to go the latter route. Assuming his injury was a torn ACL, he faces a lengthy rehab. But if he’s able to recover in time for the season, he’ll solidify Arizona’s line as quarterback Jayden de Laura’s blind-side protector.

Morgan, a product of Marana High School, is Pro Football Focus’ top-graded tackle in the Pac-12 for 2022. PFF charged him with one sack allowed in 443 pass-blocking snaps.

Morgan was thought to be a Day 2 pick in next year’s draft. Returning for another season gives him the opportunity to match or exceed that projection.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

