Arizona OT Jordan Morgan, LT Jamarye Joiner expected to make 2021 debuts in home opener

Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ home opener against San Diego State at on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium:
* It appears that tackle Jordan Morgan will return to the lineup after missing Week 1 vs. BYU because of a lower-leg injury. The initial alignment had Morgan (Marana High School) at left tackle, with Donovan Laie moving back to left guard.
* Receiver Jamarye Joiner suited up for warmups and is expected to make his 2021 debut. He went through warmups last week as well but didn't play.
* Safety Gunner Maldonado was working with the first unit during 7-on-7. The transfer from Northwestern appears to be on track to make his first UA start after an impressive debut last week (seven tackles, one forced fumble, on pass breakup).
* Freshman receiver Dorian Singer was spotted in street clothes with a walking boot on his left foot. He’s out.
* Arizona is wearing white jerseys for a home game at Arizona Stadium for the first time since Sept. 20, 2014 – aka, the “Hill Mary” game.
