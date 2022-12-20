Arizona OT Jordan Morgan will return in 2023; pro prospect faces ACL rehab

Tackle Jordan Morgan, one of the top offensive linemen in the Pac-12, will return to Arizona next season, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch confirmed Wednesday.

Morgan seemed destined to enter the 2023 NFL draft amid a stellar ’22 campaign before suffering a season-ending knee injury at UCLA on Nov. 12.

Morgan then faced a choice: Declare for the draft without being fully healthy, or return to the UA for another season to try to further boost his draft stock.

Morgan elected to go the latter route and informed Fisch and the staff of his decision Tuesday.

“That was a huge win,” Fisch said.

Fisch also confirmed that Morgan’s injury was an ACL tear. The typical recovery timeframe these days for an ACL is six to nine months. Fisch is hopeful that Morgan will be recovered by Aug. 1, which would be about 8½ months from when the injury occurred.

“But I think he's planning on being a little bit ahead of schedule,” Fisch said.

Morgan, a product of Marana High School, is Pro Football Focus’ top-graded tackle in the Pac-12 for 2022. PFF charged him with one sack allowed in 443 pass-blocking snaps.