Chris Singletary, who had been Arizona’s director of recruiting operations, is no longer with the program.
It’s unclear what prompted the school to part ways with Singletary, who came to Tucson in January 2016 to work for previous Wildcats coach Rich Rodriguez. The school’s fiscal year ended June 30.
The UA recently hired Cody Moore as its senior director of recruiting and high school relations. Moore replaced Andy Vaughn, who left Arizona after one season to become the director of player personnel at Miami.
Despite considerable turnover among the recruiting staff – including Lauren Vossler replacing Christina DeRuyter as coordinator of on-campus recruiting in May – the athletic department remains committed to beefing up resources under second-year coach Kevin Sumlin.
Singletary’s position will be reallocated at a later date, and Arizona is expected to add to its football personnel department in the coming weeks and months.
Singletary helped ease the transition from Rodriguez to Sumlin, focusing mainly on prospect evaluation while working under Vaughn. Singletary previously worked with Rodriguez at Michigan.
The Wildcats open training camp July 26 and begin the 2019 season Aug. 24 at Hawaii.