Arizona passing game faltered at Utah; don’t expect that to happen 2 weeks in a row

Jedd Fisch’s weekly Monday press briefing featured an unusual lament, at least in 2022.

“We weren't very good in any area in the passing game,” the Arizona coach said.

The Wildcats had a season-low 15 pass completions in their 45-20 loss at Utah on Saturday. Their 50% completion rate tied for the worst this season (Mississippi State). Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura’s 159 passing yards were a season low (220 vs. MSU). He also failed to throw a TD pass for the first time this year before being lifted early in the fourth quarter.

“There were a couple of times that we left our read early,” Fisch said. “I thought that we got a little bit excited back there — that the (wet) ball, the elements, were affecting us. We didn't really handle the full passing game the way we normally would.”

Arizona had three dropped passes, according to Pro Football Focus. The first pass of the game, a slightly high seam pass to tight end Tanner McLachlan, also could have been ruled a drop.

McLachlan had one later, on a middle screen, that led to a fourth-and-20 scenario in the second quarter. The Wildcats ended up turning the ball over on downs, squandering a potential scoring opportunity.

Receiver Jacob Cowing had a drop along the sideline, a muffed punt and a fumble after catching a pass and gaining a first down. Arizona was charged with seven fumbles, four of which were lost — a season high.

“I was about ready to lose my mind,” Fisch said. “We put the ball on the ground seven times, the quarterback and wide receiver position, Jacob and Jayden particularly. That's not OK. They know that.

“All of that is preventable. I didn't see any fumble that I would say wasn't a preventable fumble. The question becomes how much the elements affected the ball. I would say a lot. But I would also say that's not an excuse.”

De Laura was involved in five fumbles, two of which were lost. Fisch removed him from the game with 10:08 remaining.

De Laura has shown the ability to bounce back this season. After he threw three interceptions against MSU, he completed 71.4% of his passes without a pick the following week against North Dakota State. After he threw two interceptions at Cal, he passed for 484 yards and six touchdowns against Colorado.

Despite the off game at Utah, de Laura ranks second in the Pac-12 and seventh nationally with 2,813 passing yards. He’s tied for third in the league and tied for 14th nationally with 22 touchdown passes.

Cowing update

Fisch did not have a definitive update regarding the health of Cowing, who left the Utah game in the fourth quarter because of an apparent knee injury.

“We'll know more in the next few days,” said Fisch, whose teams visits UCLA on Saturday. “Don't know yet exactly if he’ll be good to go or not. We'll see Tuesday if he's going to be limited or not. I’ll know better tomorrow morning after we get another day of treatment in.”

Cowing leads the Pac-12 with 65 receptions and is tied for first with seven touchdown catches. He ranks second with 858 receiving yards.

If Cowing were unable to play against the Bruins, the Wildcats likely would utilize a combination of sophomore Anthony Simpson and freshman Kevin Green Jr. in his place. Simpson had a 51-yard reception vs. the Utes.

Civic engagement

In 2020, Election Day was a mandatory day off for all NCAA Division I student-athletes. That’s no longer the case.

Earlier this year, the Division I Council approved an amendment for “teams competing in the championship segment of their playing season.” The new rule says that student-athletes must have a day off within 15 days of Election Day for “civic-engagement opportunities.”

Fisch said he gave the team that opportunity around the time of Arizona’s Oct. 22 bye. The last day that would have fit in the 15-day window was Monday, Oct. 24, which was a day off for the players.

The Wildcats will practice as normal Tuesday. Fisch noted that the players don’t have any team obligations until 2 p.m., so they can vote in person before then if they’re from or registered in Arizona.

The team and athletic department also have addressed the topic of voting.

“We had a roundtable discussion for the student-athletes to learn about all the different options in terms of how to vote, how to use the mail-in votes, how to handle it if you're out of state,” Fisch said. “We also brought in some people to talk about the reason why voting is so important. We tried to get everybody registered to vote. We have constant communication.”

Extra points