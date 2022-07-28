 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona picked to finish 11th in Pac-12 media poll; Utah tabbed to repeat as league champ

Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris (1) brings down Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) after a botched snap for sack in the second quarter of their Pac12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 13, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona was picked to finish 11th in the annual Pac-12 football media poll released by the league Thursday.

The conference no longer is recognizing divisions, instead stacking the teams 1-12 and pitting the top two finishers against each other in the Dec. 2 championship game.

Utah was picked to repeat as Pac-12 champion. The Utes received 26 of 33 first-place votes from media members who cover the league. Oregon, which was picked to finish second, received two first-place votes. USC, picked to finish third, got five first-place votes.

The full poll:

Pac-12 preseason media poll

Place/Team (first-place votes)/Total points

1. Utah (26) 384

2. Oregon (2) 345

3. USC (5) 341

4. UCLA 289

5. Oregon State 246

6. Washington 212

7. Washington State 177

8. Stanford 159

9. Cal 154

10. Arizona State 123

11. Arizona 86

12. Colorado 58

Michael Lev's ballot:

Place/Team

1. Utah (league champion)

2. Oregon

3. USC

4. UCLA

5. Washington

6. Oregon State

7. Washington State

8. Stanford

9. Arizona

10. Arizona State

11. Cal

12. Colorado

The Wildcats finished last in the Pac-12 South Division with a 1-8 league record in 2021. Pac-12 Media Day is slated for Friday in Los Angeles.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

