Arizona picks up JuCo defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto

The first junior-college prospect for Arizona's 2023 recruiting class is a defensive lineman.
The Wildcats landed JuCo prospect Keanu Mailoto, a 6-foot-4-inch, 275-pound defensive lineman from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut Creek, California. Mailoto, an Auburn, Washington native, logged 19 tackles and two sacks in his final season at Mt. SAC.
Let’s Work Tucson@mtsacfootball @CoachKaufusi @CoachNansenUofA @bolin_theodore @IonaCoach @rickyhunley @lone_toailoa pic.twitter.com/g5u6lAHxZ7— Keanu Mailoto (@Mailoto55) December 20, 2022
People are also reading…
Including Arizona's additions in the transfer portal, the Wildcats will have eight defensive linemen joining the UA in 2023.
The early signing period begins on Wednesday.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports