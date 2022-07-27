Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp, kicker Tyler Loop named to preseason watch lists

If past performance and preseason honors are any indication, special teams should be a strength for the 2022 Arizona Wildcats.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp and kicker Tyler Loop were named to prestigious preseason watch lists Wednesday.

Ostendorp earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watch list, adding to his preseason accolades. On Tuesday, Ostendorp earned preseason All-Pac-12 first-team recognition. He also has received All-America plaudits from a handful of outlets.

Ostendorp was the conference’s first-team punter last year, when he ranked fourth in the nation with a 49.2-yard gross average. That figure also set an Arizona single-season record.

Loop was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list. As a second-year freshman last season, Loop made all 12 of his field-goal attempts. He was the only kicker in the Pac-12 to finish at 100% with double-digit attempts.

The Wildcats will participate in Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in Los Angeles. Coach Jedd Fisch, receiver Jacob Cowing and safety Christian Young will represent the program.