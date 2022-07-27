Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp, kicker Tyler Loop named to preseason watch lists

If past performance and preseason honors are any indication, special teams should be a strength for the 2022 Arizona Wildcats.
Punter Kyle Ostendorp and kicker Tyler Loop were named to prestigious preseason watch lists Wednesday.
Ostendorp earned a spot on the Ray Guy Award watch list, adding to his preseason accolades. On Tuesday, Ostendorp earned preseason All-Pac-12 first-team recognition. He also has received All-America plaudits from a handful of outlets.
Ostendorp was the conference’s first-team punter last year, when he ranked fourth in the nation with a 49.2-yard gross average. That figure also set an Arizona single-season record.
Loop was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list. As a second-year freshman last season, Loop made all 12 of his field-goal attempts. He was the only kicker in the Pac-12 to finish at 100% with double-digit attempts.
The Wildcats will participate in Pac-12 Media Day on Friday in Los Angeles. Coach Jedd Fisch, receiver Jacob Cowing and safety Christian Young will represent the program.
Training camp is set to begin Aug. 3. The season opener is Sept. 3 at San Diego State.
