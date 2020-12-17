Arizona QB Grant Gunnell, 2 others eye transfer; AD Dave Heeke meets with football alumni

Gunnell initially committed to Texas A&M to play for Sumlin and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone. A few months after Sumlin was let go by the Aggies, Gunnell decommitted.

In June 2018 — about six months into Sumlin’s tenure here — Gunnell committed to Arizona, where he not only would play for Sumlin but Mazzone, who had accompanied Sumlin to Tucson.

Gunnell appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2019, including three starts. He began this season as the starter and nearly led Arizona to an opening upset of USC.

On the first play of the UA’s third game, at UCLA, Gunnell got tackled after releasing a pass and landed on his right shoulder. He missed the remainder of the game, plus the following week against Colorado, because of a sprained AC joint.

Gunnell returned to the lineup against Arizona State but struggled behind an offensive line that never jelled this season. Gunnell lost a fumble and threw an interception before being lifted in the second quarter.

Arizona has yet to sign a quarterback for the class of 2021. Clay Millen of Snoqualmie, Washington, the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit, is holding off on signing until he learns who the new coaches will be and what kind of system they will run.