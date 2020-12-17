Arizona QB Grant Gunnell, 2 others eye transfer; AD Dave Heeke meets with football alumni

Change is afoot in the Arizona football program, beyond the coaching staff.
Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Thursday. Two of Gunnell’s closest friends on the team, receiver Boobie Curry and offensive lineman Robert Congel, also are expected to transfer.
Gunnell’s decision doesn’t necessarily mean he’s leaving; anyone who enters the portal has the option to return.
“Grant loves Arizona and hopes it can work out,” his father, Chris Gunnell, said in a text message.
Although there are exceptions — including Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer — players more often than not depart once they’ve elected to pursue that avenue. Entering the portal allows other schools to contact them.
Gunnell put up impressive career numbers and will be an attractive option for many schools. Assuming he doesn’t return, Gunnell will finish his UA career with 1,864 passing yards, a 66.5% completion rate, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games.
The UA built its offense and its offseason marketing campaign around Gunnell, a record-setting passer from the Houston area. But once Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin, it was always possible that Gunnell — despite his genuine affection for the Wildcats — would depart.
Gunnell initially committed to Texas A&M to play for Sumlin and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone. A few months after Sumlin was let go by the Aggies, Gunnell decommitted.
In June 2018 — about six months into Sumlin’s tenure here — Gunnell committed to Arizona, where he not only would play for Sumlin but Mazzone, who had accompanied Sumlin to Tucson.
Gunnell appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2019, including three starts. He began this season as the starter and nearly led Arizona to an opening upset of USC.
On the first play of the UA’s third game, at UCLA, Gunnell got tackled after releasing a pass and landed on his right shoulder. He missed the remainder of the game, plus the following week against Colorado, because of a sprained AC joint.
Gunnell returned to the lineup against Arizona State but struggled behind an offensive line that never jelled this season. Gunnell lost a fumble and threw an interception before being lifted in the second quarter.
Arizona has yet to sign a quarterback for the class of 2021. Clay Millen of Snoqualmie, Washington, the Wildcats’ highest-rated recruit, is holding off on signing until he learns who the new coaches will be and what kind of system they will run.
Besides Gunnell, the scholarship quarterbacks on the roster are freshman Will Plummer, who served as Gunnell’s backup this past season; redshirt sophomore Kevin Doyle; and redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez.
Doyle, a three-star recruit brought in by Mazzone, has yet to appear in a game for Arizona. All indications are that he will transfer, with his father recently tweeting: “Kevin’s tenure has come and gone.”
Curry was Gunnell’s classmate and teammate at St. Pius X High School in Houston and chose Arizona over several high-profile schools to continue playing with his friend. Although Curry has yet to officially put his name in the portal, his father, Will Curry, told the Star: “Right now our plan is not to stay at Arizona.”
Curry, who at one point was committed to Florida State, has 16 receptions for 157 yards in 10 career games.
Congel, who lived with Gunnell, appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons, including 13 starts. The redshirt junior transferred to Arizona from Texas A&M. He had to sit out the 2018 season because of NCAA transfer rules. Those restrictions are expected to be lifted in the offseason, enabling all three players — should they choose to leave — to play next season.
Harris undecided
One of Arizona’s top defensive players, outside linebacker Jalen Harris, is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding his future.
Harris wants to find out who the new coach will be, and what kind of defensive system he’ll run, before deciding his next move. The redshirt junior has three options: return to the UA, enter the NFL draft or leave as a graduate transfer.
Harris appeared in four of Arizona’s five games this season and tied for the team lead with three pass breakups. He had 18 tackles, including 2.5 for losses. Harris did not record a sack, but he was asked to drop into coverage more than in previous seasons under new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads.
Although Rhoads and Mazzone are under contract through 2022, it’s more likely than not that neither will be retained.
Heeke, alumni talk
Athletic Director Dave Heeke met virtually with a group of UA football alumni Thursday to discuss the coaching search and the state of the program.
Four ex-players spoke with Heeke, while others listened in.
The players met with Heeke “to offer support for their process,” former UA defensive lineman Joe Tafoya tweeted Thursday afternoon. “A strong statement from the former players that included an offer to help rebuild.”
Heeke explained why the Sumlin hire didn’t work out and what he’s looking for in a new coach. Those qualities include being a leader of men and understanding the importance of having a grind-it-out culture. Heeke also mentioned that the entire staff needs to be all in on recruiting.
Heeke is scheduled to address the media Friday morning.
Ken again?
Several coaches have been linked to the UA job. They include San Jose State’s Brent Brennan, Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo, Nevada’s Jay Norvell, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin and Oregon co-defensive coordinator Joe Salave’a.
Niumatalolo was a finalist last time. Asked about the latest round of rumors, Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk declined comment to The Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland.
The paper also reported that Gladchuk and Niumatalolo met “for more than an hour this week, and the coach was fully focused on the future of Navy football.”
The Midshipmen have had two losing seasons in the past three years, sandwiched around an 11-2 campaign in 2019. They are 101-67 in 13-plus seasons under Niumatalolo.
Bruschi out
At least one ex-Wildcat has pulled his name out of the running.
Former UA All-American Tedy Bruschi told the Star and other media outlets that he isn’t interested in becoming the next UA coach.
“I love my Wildcats, but I will not pursue the coaching position, even if it is offered,” Bruschi told the Star’s Greg Hansen. “I have been considering it very seriously, but it is time for me to watch my family play and coach their own sports. I have to trust Dave Heeke to make the right decision.”
Bruschi, an NFL analyst for ESPN, also addressed the subject with WEEI radio in Boston.
“I was considering it over the weekend,” said Bruschi. “I made a lot of calls, did a lot of research because it’s the one job, it’s back at my alma mater, the University of Arizona. It’s not going to happen, guys. No.”
Bohls makes 15
Arizona has added a 15th player to its 2021 signing class.
James Bohls of San Clemente, California, officially became a Wildcat on Thursday morning.
The three-star athlete joins 14 prospects who signed their national letters of intent Wednesday. The early signing period runs through Friday.
What position Bohls (6-2, 210) ends up playing isn’t completely clear. Arizona is listing him as a nickel/“Sam” linebacker, which is the position Rourke Freeburg played this season. But if Rhoads isn’t brought back, that position might not exist.
Bohls primarily played running back in high school. He rushed for 1,008 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and junior.
Barring a surprise, Arizona likely is set at 15 players for the early signing period. The new staff will be able to add 13 more from high school, junior college and/or the transfer portal.
