Arizona QB Grant Gunnell expected to start vs. ASU after missing most of past 2 games

Barring a last-minute setback, it appears that quarterback Grant Gunnell will be returning to the lineup for Arizona's Territorial Cup matchup against Arizona State on Friday evening.

Gunnell, who missed most of the past two games because of a shoulder injury suffered Nov. 28 at UCLA, fully participated in warmups. He threw passes to various receivers and showed no ill effects from the injury.

Grant Gunnell warming up and wearing cleats with an hour until kickoff pic.twitter.com/aUSuZ5mLdN — Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) December 11, 2020

If he's able to start, Gunnell will be making his first career appearance against the Sun Devils. The sophomore has completed 52 of 76 passes for 547 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in two-plus games.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils are scheduled to kick off a little after 5 p.m. on ESPN. Here are some additional observations from pregame warmups: