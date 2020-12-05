Arizona QB Grant Gunnell not suited up vs. Colorado; freshman Will Plummer to start

Injured Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell will not play today against Colorado.

Gunnell injured his throwing shoulder on the first play from scrimmage last week at UCLA. He did not return. Gunnell is not suited up against the Buffaloes.

With Gunnell out, freshman Will Plummer is set to make his first career start. Plummer took every snap except the first one last week in his UA debut. He accounted for 200 yards of offense and threw two interceptions in a 27-10 loss, Arizona's 10th in a row.

Rhett Rodriguez will serve as Plummer's backup.

The Wildcats are Buffaloes are set to kickoff a little after 5 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.

Additional observations from pregame warmups:

* Outside linebacker Jalen Harris is out. He suffered a strained groin during practice. It appears that Issaiah Johnson will make his first career start.

* Left tackle Jordan Morgan, who did not play vs. UCLA, is out again. He has a boot on his right foot.