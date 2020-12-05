Arizona QB Grant Gunnell not suited up vs. Colorado; freshman Will Plummer to start

Injured Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell will not play today against Colorado.
Gunnell injured his throwing shoulder on the first play from scrimmage last week at UCLA. He did not return. Gunnell is not suited up against the Buffaloes.
With Gunnell out, freshman Will Plummer is set to make his first career start. Plummer took every snap except the first one last week in his UA debut. He accounted for 200 yards of offense and threw two interceptions in a 27-10 loss, Arizona's 10th in a row.
Rhett Rodriguez will serve as Plummer's backup.
The Wildcats are Buffaloes are set to kickoff a little after 5 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.
Additional observations from pregame warmups:
* Outside linebacker Jalen Harris is out. He suffered a strained groin during practice. It appears that Issaiah Johnson will make his first career start.
* Left tackle Jordan Morgan, who did not play vs. UCLA, is out again. He has a boot on his right foot.
* Donovan Laie, who had been playing left guard, is moving to left tackle. Josh Donovan will start at left guard.
* Freshman RB Frank Brown is suited up and could make his debut after missing the first three games because of a knee injury.
* Also suited up: RB Nathan Tilford. We've yet to see him in a game this season.
* WR Tayvian Cunningham was not spotted during warmups. He appeared to suffer an upper-body injury vs. UCLA.
* Safety Jarrius Wallace remains out. He hasn't played since the opener.
