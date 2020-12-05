 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona QB Grant Gunnell not suited up vs. Colorado; freshman Will Plummer to start
editor's pick

Arizona QB Grant Gunnell not suited up vs. Colorado; freshman Will Plummer to start

Notes and takeaways from pregame warmups as the Wildcats face the Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium

In street clothes, Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17), left, talks with quarterback Will Plummer (15) as the Wildcats warm up to face the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., December 5, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Injured Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell will not play today against Colorado.

Gunnell injured his throwing shoulder on the first play from scrimmage last week at UCLA. He did not return. Gunnell is not suited up against the Buffaloes.

With Gunnell out, freshman Will Plummer is set to make his first career start. Plummer took every snap except the first one last week in his UA debut. He accounted for 200 yards of offense and threw two interceptions in a 27-10 loss, Arizona's 10th in a row.

Rhett Rodriguez will serve as Plummer's backup.

The Wildcats are Buffaloes are set to kickoff a little after 5 p.m. The game will be televised by FS1.

Additional observations from pregame warmups:

* Outside linebacker Jalen Harris is out. He suffered a strained groin during practice. It appears that Issaiah Johnson will make his first career start. 

* Left tackle Jordan Morgan, who did not play vs. UCLA, is out again. He has a boot on his right foot.

Donovan Laie, who had been playing left guard, is moving to left tackle. Josh Donovan will start at left guard.

* Freshman RB Frank Brown is suited up and could make his debut after missing the first three games because of a knee injury.

* Also suited up: RB Nathan Tilford. We've yet to see him in a game this season.

* WR Tayvian Cunningham was not spotted during warmups. He appeared to suffer an upper-body injury vs. UCLA.

* Safety Jarrius Wallace remains out. He hasn't played since the opener.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin on QB Grant Gunnell's shoulder injury, Arizona facing Colorado

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News