Arizona QB Grant Gunnell, other Wildcats join 'We Want To Play' movement

The college football season is in jeopardy, but numerous players around the Pac-12 and other Power 5 conferences joined the "#WeWantToPlay" social media movement to pressure conference commissioners into having a season.

In partnership with the "#WeAreUnited" union-style movement, which demanded a 50% share of the conference's revenue, uniform COVID-19 protocols and a task force to focus on racial justice, among other requests, Pac-12 players joined other Power 5 members — most notably Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — to push for college football this fall.

The Arizona Wildcats who voiced their alliance with the player's movement include sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, wide receiver Boobie Curry, cornerback Bobby Wolfe, defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and defensive back Malik Hausman.

