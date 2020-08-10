You are the owner of this article.
Arizona QB Grant Gunnell, other Wildcats join 'We Want To Play' movement

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) takes off his helmet as he walks to the sidelines during practice at the University of Arizona Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The college football season is in jeopardy, but numerous players around the Pac-12 and other Power 5 conferences joined the "#WeWantToPlay" social media movement to pressure conference commissioners into having a season. 

In partnership with the "#WeAreUnited" union-style movement, which demanded a 50% share of the conference's revenue, uniform COVID-19 protocols and a task force to focus on racial justice, among other requests, Pac-12 players joined other Power 5 members — most notably Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence — to push for college football this fall. 

The Arizona Wildcats who voiced their alliance with the player's movement include sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, wide receiver Boobie Curry, cornerback Bobby Wolfe, defensive lineman Kyon Barrs and defensive back Malik Hausman. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

