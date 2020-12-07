Arizona QB Grant Gunnell’s status for ASU still uncertain; protection issues cited for pass-game woes

Sumlin said he didn’t consider removing Plummer during the Colorado game because “I thought our issues were not related to the quarterback position. ... We had issues in protection. I thought that Will’s ability to use his legs, it got us out of some things.”

Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez was Plummer’s primary backup against the Buffaloes. Redshirt sophomore Kevin Doyle was the other scholarship quarterback who dressed.

Doyle, a three-star recruit who at one time was committed to Michigan, has yet to appear in a game for the Wildcats. Doyle hurt his shoulder last summer and didn’t have the benefit of a full spring practice this year. But then, neither did Plummer.

Asked why Doyle hasn’t moved up the depth chart, Sumlin said: “We’re in practice all the time. Everybody has an opportunity during practice to prove to the other players and to coaches that you’re going to be able to perform. It’s not just a guess or just pick a guy.

“Throughout preseason practice, Will moved up the chart by doing the things that he’s done. Those spots are earned and not given away.