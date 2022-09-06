Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, DE Jalen Harris honored by Pac-12 after Wildcats' opening win

Two Wildcats enjoyed the spoils of victory Tuesday.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, and UA defensive end Jalen Harris was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

De Laura had a sparkling debut as a Wildcat, completing 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Arizona’s 38-20 upset victory at San Diego State last week.

De Laura’s four touchdown passes were the most by a UA quarterback making his debut with the team since Anu Solomon threw four vs. UNLV in 2014.

Harris had a career-high eight tackles and Arizona’s lone sack. The Wildcats held the Aztecs to 62 passing yards and 232 total yards. The defense was responsible for allowing only 13 of SDSU’s 20 points.

UA receiver Jacob Cowing (eight catches, 152 yards, three touchdowns) also was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week.