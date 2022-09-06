 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura, DE Jalen Harris honored by Pac-12 after Wildcats' opening win

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura gets ready to pitch the ball to DJ Williams who scored a touchdown as San Diego State's Jonah Tavai defends during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in San Diego.

 K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune

Two Wildcats enjoyed the spoils of victory Tuesday.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, and UA defensive end Jalen Harris was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

De Laura had a sparkling debut as a Wildcat, completing 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in Arizona’s 38-20 upset victory at San Diego State last week.

De Laura’s four touchdown passes were the most by a UA quarterback making his debut with the team since Anu Solomon threw four vs. UNLV in 2014.

Harris had a career-high eight tackles and Arizona’s lone sack. The Wildcats held the Aztecs to 62 passing yards and 232 total yards. The defense was responsible for allowing only 13 of SDSU’s 20 points.

UA receiver Jacob Cowing (eight catches, 152 yards, three touchdowns) also was nominated for Offensive Player of the Week.

People are also reading…

Arizona (1-0) returns to action Saturday, facing Mississippi State (1-0) in the home opener (8 p.m., FS1).

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Jedd Fisch on Arizona QB Jayden de Laura's leadership, 'infectious personality'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News