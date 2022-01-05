Arizona QB Jordan McCloud shows progress in recovery; ex-Cat Boobie Curry to UCF

While Arizona continues to explore quarterback options in the transfer portal, one of the Wildcats’ returning veterans appears to be getting healthy.
Jordan McCloud, who suffered season-ending ankle and knee injuries on Oct. 9 vs. UCLA, posted a video Wednesday depicting him taking drops and throwing passes.
In the video posted to his Instagram account, McCloud shows no lingering effects from the injuries that sidelined him for the final seven games of the 2021 season.
McCloud injured his right knee and ankle while being sacked in the fourth quarter against the Bruins. The ankle injury required surgery.
If Arizona doesn’t add a quarterback via the portal, McCloud will enter spring practice as, at worst, the co-favorite to win the starting job.
McCloud arrived in Tucson last summer after transferring from South Florida, where he accounted for 26 touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons. Because he missed spring practice, McCloud fell behind in the QB competition and began the season third on the depth chart behind Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer.
After Cruz and Plummer faltered, UA coach Jedd Fisch turned to McCloud in the fourth quarter of the NAU game. He started the following week at Oregon, passed for 233 yards but also threw five interceptions. McCloud had completed 21 of 30 passes for 182 yards against UCLA before getting hurt.
In all, McCloud completed 48 of 72 passes (66.7%) for 481 yards with two touchdowns and five picks. He also rushed for 75 yards.
Unless Arizona adds a veteran, McCloud’s primary competition will be Plummer, who started the final six games. Plummer completed 155 of 267 passes (58.1%) for 1,610 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for two scores. Plummer threw for a career-high 346 yards in the season finale against Arizona State.
Cruz, who suffered a season-ending thumb injury Oct. 16 vs. Colorado, is not expected to be recovered in time to fully participate in spring ball. Freshman Noah Fifita also will join the competition. He is among several newcomers enrolling this month.
The portal still contains multiple high-profile quarterbacks who have yet to commit to new schools. Fisch and his staff are being selective about whom they consider.
“When Jordan was running the offense, we were pretty efficient that second game after he got some of the kinks out,” Fisch said. “Will got better. I'm not bringing a portal guy in to be a backup at quarterback.”
Curry to UCF
Former Arizona receiver Boobie Curry announced that he is transferring to UCF.
Curry, a four-star recruit from Houston in the class of 2019, set career-highs with 21 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns this past season. He totaled 37 receptions and 390 yards across his UA career.
Curry entered the transfer portal in December, along with fellow receivers BJ Casteel and Jaden Mitchell. With Stanley Berryhill III, Tayvian Cunningham and Thomas Reid III having exhausted their eligibility, the UA receiver room will have a different makeup in 2022.
The newcomers include incoming freshmen Tetairoa McMillan, Kevin Green Jr. and AJ Jones, as well as transfer Jacob Cowing, who caught 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns for UTEP this past season. Arizona also will have the services of Ma’jon Wright, who was ineligible in 2021 after leaving the UA, transferring to Middle Tennessee State, then returning to Tucson in the summer.
The top returning receivers are Jamarye Joiner, Dorian Singer and Anthony Simpson.
OL update
Arizona has added four players via the transfer portal so far. None of them are offensive linemen, and that has UA fans concerned.
But Fisch believes at least two “additions” to the program could have an immediate impact.
Similar to Wright, Davis DiVall wasn’t eligible last season after transferring from Baylor. After a year in the program, DiVall is expected to compete for a starting spot at tackle or guard.
Fisch described incoming guard Jonah Savaiinaea of as a “phenomenal player.” The three-star recruit from Honolulu, who’s listed at 6-4, 340 pounds, is among Arizona’s midyear enrollees.
“I wouldn't be surprised if he got going quickly,” Fisch said. “And then we'll probably get one or two more here moving forward.”
