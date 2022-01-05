Arizona QB Jordan McCloud shows progress in recovery; ex-Cat Boobie Curry to UCF

While Arizona continues to explore quarterback options in the transfer portal, one of the Wildcats’ returning veterans appears to be getting healthy.

Jordan McCloud, who suffered season-ending ankle and knee injuries on Oct. 9 vs. UCLA, posted a video Wednesday depicting him taking drops and throwing passes.

In the video posted to his Instagram account, McCloud shows no lingering effects from the injuries that sidelined him for the final seven games of the 2021 season.

McCloud injured his right knee and ankle while being sacked in the fourth quarter against the Bruins. The ankle injury required surgery.

If Arizona doesn’t add a quarterback via the portal, McCloud will enter spring practice as, at worst, the co-favorite to win the starting job.

McCloud arrived in Tucson last summer after transferring from South Florida, where he accounted for 26 touchdowns in 20 games over two seasons. Because he missed spring practice, McCloud fell behind in the QB competition and began the season third on the depth chart behind Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer.