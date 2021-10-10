 Skip to main content
Arizona QB Jordan McCloud to miss remainder of 2021 season after injuring leg vs. UCLA
University of Arizona vs UCLA

The training staff attends to Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud (4) after he went down injured late in the fourth quarter against UCLA at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right leg against UCLA on Saturday night.

McCloud, a fourth-year sophomore who began his career at South Florida, is expected to be fully recovered in time for spring practice.

After beginning the season as the No. 3 quarterback, McCloud climbed up the depth chart. He started the past two games and helped provide the UA offense with a playmaking element it had been lacking.

McCloud finished his first season as a Wildcat with 481 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions in two-plus games. He completed 66.7% of his throws (48 of 72). McCloud also rushed for 75 yards.

Gunner Cruz is slated to start Arizona’s upcoming game at Colorado. Cruz started the first two games this season.

McCloud got hurt early in the fourth quarter against the Bruins. His right leg was bent awkwardly as UCLA’s Otito Ogbonnia sacked him and landed on top of him, along with a handful of other players. McCloud later was seen with crutches and an ice pack on his right knee.

UA coach Jedd Fisch is expected to have more details about McCloud’s status at his Monday press briefing.

WildcatAuthority.com first reported that McCloud is out for the season.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

