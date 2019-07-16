Arizona Wildcats vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds college football (copy)

Arizona senior quarterback Khalil Tate has made the watch lists for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has earned a spot on another preseason watch list.

Tate was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday. The O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback.

Tate on Monday made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to college football player of the year. The senior passed for a career-high 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore in 2017.

Tate will represent Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day next Wednesday, alongside tailback J.J. Taylor and UA coach Kevin Sumlin. The Wildcats open training camp two days later.

Arizona has added a long snapper to its 2020 recruiting class.

Kameron Hawkins of Orange, California, announced his commitment to the UA on Monday.

Hawkins, who attends Orange Lutheran High School, will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Tags

Reporter

Michael is an award-winning journalist who has been covering sports professionally since the early '90s. He started at the Star in 2015 after spending 15 years at The Orange County Register. Michael is a graduate of Northwestern University.