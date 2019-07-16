Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has earned a spot on another preseason watch list.
Tate was one of 30 quarterbacks named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday. The O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback.
Watch List Season rolls on! Khalil Tate named to the @daveyobrien Award Watch List for the 2nd straight year. 📰 || https://t.co/Ha2wP718og#BuildingTheA | #BearDown— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 16, 2019
Tate on Monday made the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to college football player of the year. The senior passed for a career-high 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. He rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore in 2017.
Tate will represent Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day next Wednesday, alongside tailback J.J. Taylor and UA coach Kevin Sumlin. The Wildcats open training camp two days later.
Arizona has added a long snapper to its 2020 recruiting class.
Kameron Hawkins of Orange, California, announced his commitment to the UA on Monday.
Hawkins, who attends Orange Lutheran High School, will join the Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.
C O M M I T T E D 🐻⬇️🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/04BpnKmz4I— Kameron Hawkins (@thathawksnapper) July 15, 2019