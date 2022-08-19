Arizona QB Noah Fifita is both biding and putting in time during freshman campaign

What’s the biggest difference between high school and college football?

Most say it’s the size and speed of the players. That’s unquestionably a thing.

For Noah Fifita, freshman quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats, managing his time has been the biggest adjustment. Well, if he had any.

"We’re here at the facility from 6:30 to 9:30 every day," Fifita said after practice Friday.

That’s 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in case you’re wondering.

"But that's what we signed up for," Fifita said. "So we’re enjoying it."

Fifita received his introduction to college football earlier this year. After a stellar career at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, Fifita was one of numerous freshmen who enrolled at Arizona in January.

It’s extremely beneficial for any player — but especially a quarterback — to enroll early and participate in spring football. Fifita immediately distinguished himself with his calm demeanor and powerful right arm.

"There's nothing like live reps," he said. "That's where you get comfortable."

Fifita has continued to impress during training camp, likely earning the No. 2 spot behind starter Jayden de Laura. Fifita has been competing for that position with veteran Jordan McCloud.

Fifita took most of the first-team practice reps Wednesday when de Laura was absent. Fifita dubbed the experience as "cool."

Others have described him the same way.

"He's a joy to coach," quarterbacks coach Jimmy Dougherty said. "Kid’s a sponge. He just wants to come in and learn.

"His mentality and who he is every day when he steps in the building is elite. He's mature beyond his years.

"He's always asking questions. He wants to know the whys. He wants to know the ins and outs. He's asking questions at a level of a guy that's been here for three years. That's just his mental makeup."

Dougherty said Fifita is apt to ask just as many questions about defense as he is offense. That’s unusual.

"A lot of times when guys come in, they're just worried about what the offensive play is, what all 11 on offense are doing, and making sure that they're good with the snap count or whatever," Dougherty said. "(Fifta is) taking it to that next level of, 'OK, now the defense is doing this.'

"He has a great feel for all 22, including himself. It's those kinds of questions that really separate him for his age. And it'll only grow."

Fifita is a big believer in "being in the moment." Whether it’s a practice, a meeting or a weightlifting session, the focus should be solely on that activity

In that context, Fifita’s comments about the QB depth chart make a lot of sense. Asked if it was difficult to remain patient while awaiting his chance to play, Fifita said:

"Not at all. I’m just controlling what I can control. I'm enjoying it.

"Jayden is like a big brother to me. We have similar play styles. And then obviously he has the success and the experience that I don’t. So being able to learn from him, learn from Jordan, I'm in a unique position and I'm taking everything in."

Keeping it fresh

Jonah Savaiinaea followed Fifita to the microphone Friday, another freshman who’s a big part of Arizona’s plans.

Like Fifita, Savaiinaea enrolled in January. It took him little time to establish himself as the Wildcats’ starting right guard.

Savaiinaea hasn’t surrendered that spot, but a couple of things have changed since spring.

One is Savaiinaea’s body. The 6-foot-5 Hawaiian arrived on campus weighing between 340 and 345 pounds. He checked in Friday at 326. He credited time spent in the weight room and the influence of strength coach Tyler Owens.

"T.O. got me right," Savaiinaea said.

The other change is that Savaiinaea has become the Wildcats’ unofficial leader of the Haka. The team has performed the dance ritual a handful of times during camp.

"Coach (Jedd) Fisch wanted the Haka to be introduced here, to bring the juice to our team and to bring everybody together," Savaiinaea said. "I take it personal. I take a lot of pride in it. I’m representing the Polynesian culture."

Whether the Wildcats will perform the Haka before games remains to be seen. Savaiinaea wouldn’t rule it out.

"It’s up to Coach Fisch and the guys," he said. "If we’re ready, we’re probably gonna do it."

Extra points

• Fifita on his former and current teammate, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan: "You guys know how special he is. He's a once-in-a-generation type of athlete — his ball skills, his body control. But his humility and his personality make him who he is."

• Receiver Anthony Simpson and edge rusher Russell Davis II are two young players who continue to trend upward. Simpson has drawn praise for his work ethic and ability to play all three receiver positions. He made the biggest play of the day Friday, catching a deep ball from de Laura for a 55-yard touchdown in 7-on-7. Simpson, a sophomore, should be the first receiver off the bench. He also will be a core special-teams player. Although he needs to add weight, the 6-3, 210-pound Davis is proving to be too good to keep off the field. Davis got some time with the first unit in a new defensive package. Look for the defensive staff to continue to find ways to utilize Davis’ speed and explosiveness.

• Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis had a strong sequence during one of the 7-on-7 periods. First he broke up a slant pass from McCloud to Jamarye Joiner. Davis then stripped the ball from receiver Chris Hunter.

• Two plays from the just-missed file: Freshman tight end Keyan Burnett tried to make a leaping grab over Gunner Maldonado of a pass down the left sideline from de Laura, but the ball popped out of his hands when he hit the ground. Fellow tight end Tanner McLachlan later laid out for a Fifita pass but it slipped out of his grasp.

• The team didn’t do much 11-on-11 work. One notable sequence: After Christian Roland-Wallace broke up a short pass over the middle for McMillan, the freshman caught an out route inside the right sideline over Christian Young. The second pass was perfectly placed by de Laura.

• Receiver Jacob Cowing remained out, but he participated in stretching with his teammates. Cowing last practiced during Arizona’s scrimmage last Saturday.

• Cornerback Isaiah Rutherford returned to practice after missing most of the week. He played with the first unit. Cornerbacks Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Mays remained sidelined.

• Other players who returned to action after being out Thursday included tailback D.J. Williams, Joiner and defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. Tailback Jalen John remained out. Defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea and safety DJ Warnell also were not spotted.

• Rain fell during the middle portion of practice. But with no lightning in the area, the team remained outdoors.

• The Wildcats’ mock game, which is open to the public, is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Rain is in the forecast for much of the day.