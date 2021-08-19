Arizona QBs Plummer, Cruz make strong final impression; DL Mo Diallo stands out in debut

Day 12 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key tidbits, takeaways and notes from Thursday night’s practice:
* The top two quarterbacks, Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz, might have had their best practice during the last full workout of camp. Both threw the ball accurately and decisively on underneath and intermediate routes, and both were more aggressive throwing downfield.
* The play of the day came in 7-on-7 when Cruz connected with Tayvian Cunningham for a touchdown of about 60 yards. Cunningham made a leaping catch over Jaydin Young, who had tight coverage. Cunningham has had a stellar camp.
* Young is getting some work at nickel corner. When he plays there, Gunner Maldonado moves in at safety. He has looked much healthier and faster than at any point in spring. Another safety, Rhedi Short, nearly intercepted Cruz on a sideline pass. The safety group, under the tutelage of Chuck Cecil, might be the most improved unit on the team.
* Defensive tackles Trevon Mason and Dion Wilson Jr. returned to action after missing several days because of lower leg injuries.
* New defensive lineman Mo Diallo jumped right in, working with the first unit at strong-side end in his first practice at Arizona. That spot usually is occupied by JB Brown, who just returned after missing almost a week because of a personal matter. Brown worked on his conditioning on the side along with fellow defensive linemen Kyon Barrs and Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa. Siaumau-Sanitoa has changed his number from 26 to 41.
* With Barrs still out, transfer Leevel Tatum III got an extended look with the ones at defensive tackle. Aaron Blackwell worked with the twos at left end.
* Mason and Diallo combined for a sack during 11-on-11 play. Tatum also had one during that period.
* Defensive end Jason Harris is starting to flash. He had a sack during an 11-on-11 period against the first-team offense as well as a run stop.
* Tailback Jalen John appears to have improved his blocking since the start of camp. Freshman James Bohls still needs work in that area.
* With Jordan Morgan out, Donovan Laie again worked at left tackle with Josh Baker at left guard.
* Receiver Ma’jon Wright practiced for the first time and made a nice back-shoulder catch on a throw from Jordan McCloud in 7-on-7.
* A scout from the Atlanta Falcons attended practice.
* The Wildcats will hold a closed walk-through Friday. They are scheduled to scrimmage at Arizona Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev