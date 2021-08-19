Arizona QBs Plummer, Cruz make strong final impression; DL Mo Diallo stands out in debut

Day 12 of Arizona Wildcats training camp is in the books. Here are some key tidbits, takeaways and notes from Thursday night’s practice:

* The top two quarterbacks, Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz, might have had their best practice during the last full workout of camp. Both threw the ball accurately and decisively on underneath and intermediate routes, and both were more aggressive throwing downfield.

* The play of the day came in 7-on-7 when Cruz connected with Tayvian Cunningham for a touchdown of about 60 yards. Cunningham made a leaping catch over Jaydin Young, who had tight coverage. Cunningham has had a stellar camp.

* Young is getting some work at nickel corner. When he plays there, Gunner Maldonado moves in at safety. He has looked much healthier and faster than at any point in spring. Another safety, Rhedi Short, nearly intercepted Cruz on a sideline pass. The safety group, under the tutelage of Chuck Cecil, might be the most improved unit on the team.

* Defensive tackles Trevon Mason and Dion Wilson Jr. returned to action after missing several days because of lower leg injuries.